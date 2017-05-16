Despite right-of-way acquisitions, Knob Creek Road project still at least 2 years out

Since March, city commissioners have approved a flurry of motions associated with moving the road project forward, and Thursday’s agenda includes five more items related to right-of-way acquisitions along the route.

But City Manager Pete Peterson clarified Tuesday that the long-discussed undertaking of expanding Knob Creek Road to a four-lane, and bypassing a single-lane tunnel near the intersection of Claude Simmons Road still has a ways to go.

“We’ve had, with some sort of regularity, items on our City Commission agendas dealing with the Knob Creek road project,” Peterson said.

Those items have ranged from commissioners setting the “fair-market value” of properties based on appraisals, paying invoices from the appraisers and actually buying the real estate needed for the new route’s right-of-way.

As mentioned before, the project has a ways to go, and Peterson believes the city’s process of acquiring right-of-ways will last another 12 to 15 months.

“Once we get all the right-of-way purchased, the state has to certify that we acquired the right-of-way pursuant to their regulations (and make sure) that we’ve got clear titles to all the properties,” Peterson said.

“Then there will have to be the final construction documents drawn because what we’ve got right now is plans that are probably 80 to 90 percent complete.”

With state certification and finalizing construction plans taking another 12 months, Peterson estimated that construction would finally begin in about two years.

And possibly longer.

Various impediments have delayed the road expansion since it was first proposed more than a decade ago.

First, the project involved a federal grant and any local developments or minor changes had to progress through the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Federal Transportation Administration.

“One of the primary reasons for it taking that long is, since we’re using federal money, there are a number of requirements that the feds put in place that we have to meet,” Peterson said.

“This isn’t a matter of us dragging our feet. There are a lot of requirements by the federal government. What the federal government is trying to ensure is that the project is done properly and that the money is spent as it should be.”

Peterson said the federal grant includes a 20 percent local match, split with Washington County, and will cover the design and right-of-way acquisition phases.

Initially, TDOT had led the project, but as part of a procedure change, turned the task back to the City of Johnson City, leading to another significant delay.

The project’s original intent was to alleviate traffic build-up coming to and from State of Franklin Road, but as the years passed, that section of town only continued to boom.

“We have had traffic congestion with this one-lane tunnel for a long time, and with all of the residential development out in that quadrant of the city, there is a tremendous amount of traffic that uses Knob Creek (Road), Oakland (Avenue) and Mountain View (Road) in order to get into town and back out to the residential areas. This becomes a really big bottleneck and traffic has backed up excessively for a long time.” Peterson said.

As the project lingered, Peterson said some of the vacant land surrounding Knob Creek Road and Mountain View Road began attracting attention from commercial investors.

“So we’re seeing this (project) as traffic mitigation and as economic development because we have talked to several developers that said they really liked this area for development, but the traffic is a problem. The road network won’t support their project,” Peterson said.

“As soon as we get the one-lane tunnel remedied and a three- or four-lane road going up (Knob Creek), we feel like both sides of this road will really begin to take off and you’ll see a lot of development in there.”

Once completed, the new four-lane Knob Creek Road will branch off the old roadway just before the single-lane tunnel and angle up overtop of the railroad. It will then tie back into the original Knob Creek Road at the crest of the hill, near the intersection of Redstone Road and Simmons Ridge.

Although it won’t be obstructing traffic any longer, Peterson foresees the tunnel remaining in place.

“We’re not going to take that tunnel out, but we’re probably going to close it to cars. It will be for walkers or bicycles and stuff like that,” Peterson said.

