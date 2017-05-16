Hill to answer questions in call-in town hall tonight

Hill, R-Jonesborough, has scheduled a telephone call-in town hall tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. In a news release, Hill said the purpose of the event is to help citizens connect with their local lawmakers to share concerns or ask questions from the comfort of their own homes.

“Now that the legislative session has ended, I look forward to continuing the conversations with the families in our district about what we were able to accomplish this year,” Hill said in a news release. “Tomorrow’s discussions will also help me gather information and feedback in preparation for the second half of the 110th General Assembly.

“This will help me to continue to better serve the residents of Washington County.”

During the call, listeners will be able to ask questions. Residents may participate by calling 615-932-6978.

Hill serves as a member of the House Finance, Ways & Means and House Health Committee and the Health and House Rules Subcommittee. Hill represents House District 7, which comprises parts of Washington County. He can be reached by email at Rep.Matthew.Hill@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-2251.