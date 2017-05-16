Hill talks taxes, teacher raises, medical marijuana in tele-town hall meeting

So, during a tele-town hall meeting Tuesday night in the wake of the state’s 110th General Assembly, he reminded them.

Taking questions from a handful of constituents during the 45-minute tele-town hall meeting, Hill said residents told him they’d been taxed enough, and that’s what formed his vote on Haslam’s gas tax increase.

“I listened to you,” he said during the call. “Easily two-thirds, if not more, of my district made it clear to me that they did not want this gas tax. I could not in good conscience ignore what the vast majority of my constituents were telling me. There's no way I could be a part of it and that's why I voted no.”

Hill — along with Reps. Timothy Hill, Bud Hulsey and Micah Van Huss — voted against the bill that will raise the gas tax three cents and diesel gas 10 cents over a three-year period, the first fuel tax in nearly three decades.

Numbers made up a lot of the conversation, as Hill took a chunk of time to hit the highlights of the $37 billion budget that state lawmakers passed last week.

Hill took questions from about 10 constituents, and several callers lamented over taxes, from recent county and city increases to taxing groceries. One caller even suggested charging a toll road for Johnson City since she said it felt unfair that city residents pay both city and county taxes and county residents don’t pay city taxes.

Another constituent concerned with medical marijuana called to ask if Hill had read about alternative medical marijuana treatments. Hill said that he hadn’t looked into anything like that, but clarified that he didn’t support recreational use of the drug and took the time to elaborate on his stance of its medicinal use.

“If we're going to get the government involved in something like this we need to make sure it is based in medicine and that it’s based in science,” he said.

In highlighting the budget, Hill pointed out that $100 million in the state’s Basic Education Program is allotted for teacher salary increases, and reported that the state rainy day fund is up to $800 million, $200 million from the $1 billion goal for next year.

East Tennessee State University will also reap some benefits in the budget, with some money put away to renovate some of the campuses aging buildings, like Lamb Hall.

Hill invited his constituents to a meeting Friday evening at Telford Diner, 109 Mill St., Friday evening from 5:30 to 7.

