Corker: Trump White House in 'downward spiral' following Russia classified leak report

During a recent White House meeting, Trump provided Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak with "highly classified information" pertaining to the Islamic State, according to a Washington Post report published Monday.

The president discussed information pertaining to ongoing efforts to defeat the Islamic State, the Post reports. The fact Trump shared the information reportedly jeopardizes a U.S. relationship with the key ally who obtained the intelligence.

Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had a fiery response to the report late Monday.

"The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order. It's got to happen," Corker said, according to a Tweet from Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur.

"Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips (with) all that's happening."

To read more about Corker’s comments, visit our partners at www.Tennessean.com.