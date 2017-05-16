Animal Shelter controversy continues to be discussed in Carter meetings

On Monday, much of the meeting of the Carter County Commission was spent discussing the animal shelter, and two citizens who frequently comment on the shelter, Robin McKamey and Brittany Madden, also commented during the time for citizens to speak.

The shelter controversy began last summer when Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey reported that citizens' complaints led him to investigate the joint city and county shelter. He said he found the shelter was in poor condition and there was an epidemic that was killing many of the cats housed there.

Later, the mayor reported the problems he uncovered to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office and a special investigation was begun into the facility. That investigation is not yet complete, but Humphrey said a meeting is scheduled between the investigator, him and District Attorney General Tony Clark.

The controversy has led to a change in the leadership of the shelter, with a new director, Shannon Posada, appointed. Humphrey and his executive assistant, Susan Robinson, also serve as co-directors.

The improvements to the shelter led Humphrey to request an emergency funding from the Elizabethton City Council and the County Commission, which split the shelter costs on a 50-50 basis.

Both groups supported the mayor during the emergency but when Humphrey requested a $441,000 increase in the shelter's budget, it led to more controversy.

The City Council has not only refused to provide the city's share of the increase, but the city has also cut its funding in the first of two readings in its agenda from $120,000 to $100,000 for the next year.

Humphrey discussed the budgeting problems in a Budget Committee meeting of the Carter County Commission held Tuesday. He said the city has a contractual obligation to pay half the expenses of the shelter.

The City Council argues that it announced it wanted to renegotiate the contract before it expired in February. The council contends it was not a good business practice to have someone else determine what its contributions should be and is seeking more of a voice in the operation of the shelter.

On Tuesday, Humphrey said an animal control problem that was just discovered that day brought home the fact that the problems are shared by both the city and county.

Humphrey said a house was found in the city in which more than 40 dogs and cats were being kept. About 20 of the animals were brought to the shelter even though it was already full, Humphrey said.