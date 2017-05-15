Mountain Harvest Kitchen set to open in June

In an update on the community kitchen and agri-business incubator several years in the making, Town Recorder Mike Housewright told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday the town conducted a final walkthrough of the facility Thursday and is expecting delivery of all major equipment before the end of the month.

Lee Manning, a food-service specialist from Athens, Ga., was chosen to serve as the kitchen’s director in April. She is on site and spent her first day on the job Monday, Housewright said.

Located on a two-acre tract next to the Unicoi Visitors Information Center at Exit 32 of Interstate 26, the $12 million facility has been funded with grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Office of Rural Development.

East Tennessee State University’s Innovation Lab and Center for Outreach and Applied Community Resources has been closely involved in the kitchen’s planning and will play a key role in its operation. Housewright said programming at the kitchen will begin with a one-year Farmers Academy for those interested in producing and marketing whole foods, for which classes are already underway off-site.

In other business Monday, the board gave first-reading approval to the town’s 2017-18 budget.

The budget includes total revenues of $1,755,095, a fund balance of $1,085,989 through April 30, and total expenditures of $2,177,958. The estimated general fund balance for the start of the new fiscal year is $1,053,389.

The revenues include $864,000 in estimated local sales taxes, $523,974 in intergovernmental funding and $13,854 in licensing and permit fees.

The expenditures include $877,808 in general government operations, $119,000 in public safety, $363,700 in public works, $456,780 in parks and recreation and $360,000 in debt service.

Mayor Johnny Lynch began Monday with a special proclamation deeming Unicoi a Purple City and part of nationwide alliance of cities dedicated to promoting education for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia awareness and to making citizens with dementia feel safer in their communities.

Lynch closed the meeting with announcement of the town’s annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival activities set for Saturday. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a Strawberry Parade along Unicoi Drive and Massachusetts Avenue from Valley Funeral Home to the festival area at Unicoi Elementary School.

The festival will start at 10 a.m., rain or shine, and will include more than 100 handmade craft and nonprofit food vendors, a day-long roster of live music, a Strawberry Festival Pageant for children, a cornhole tournament, door prizes and more.

