Carter County Commission rejects Planning Commission downsizing

The vote for the measure passed 11-10, but it takes 13 votes for a motion to win approval in the County Commission.

There are currently 12 members of the planning commission. Several members of the County Commission have called for the planners to be downsized to 9 members, one per County Commission District, plus the commission chairman.

The planners had considered the proposal last month. The measure was to send a recommendation to downsize the Planning Commission and send the recommendation to the County Commission. The measure failed during the first attempt, with the planners voting 5-5 for the recommendation.

Planning Director Chris Schuettler then opened the matter up for a re-vote, since it was a tie. On the second vote, the motion was approved by a 6-4 vote.

On Monday, there was considerable debate before the vote was taken. The first argument was that the six votes was not enough to pass the measure, since a majority of the 12 members must approve any motion. That meant seven votes were required.

Mayor Leon Humphrey said that was not the case this time because two of the planners, James Hughes and Mary Ann Patton, had recently resigned. That left 10 members, with 6 making a majority.

There were several other arguments made, and Humphrey stepped down from the chairman’s seat to address the commission.

After the vote was taken, a motion was made to send the matter back to the Planning Commission for further discussion. The motion failed by a 12-8 vote.