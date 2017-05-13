Explaining the strife between Washington County and Johnson City over funding new schools

Although, one thing is very clear: Johnson City officials are desperately concerned over the county's new long-term method of funding new schools.

But why?

Understanding the perspectives of both the city and county governments is essential to understanding how your tax dollars are being spent.

The Basics

To help grasp the situation, here are some key pieces of information:

• The county is required by law to operate a school system; the Johnson City School System, on the other hand, is considered a service and optional.

• All students are county residents, but not all students are city residents. Students living within Johnson City limits can attend a Washington County school for free, but a Washington County student living outside the city limits has to pay tuition to attend a Johnson City school. However, city residents do pay extra taxes to fund their school system.

• About 65 percent of all Washington County property taxes come from residents and businesses within Johnson City’s limits, while approximately 47 percent of students living in Washington County attend one of Johnson City’s 11 schools.

• State law requires that Washington County share bonded debt proceeds for school capital projects with Johnson City based on the ratio of enrollment.

• Washington County residential assessed property values in Jonesborough, Watauga and other unincorporated areas total $872 million, about $8.16 million more than Johnson City residential assessed property values.

The Situation

In dire need of new educational facilities, Washington County adopted a 40-cent property tax increase in June 2016 to establish a capital projects fund, which will help pay for a new Boones Creek K-8 school, a new Jonesborough K-8 school, an academic magnet school and other capital needs.

Here is the breakdown of the 40-cent property tax increase:

• 14 cents for the Boones Creek K-8;

• 5 cents for the Jonesborough K-8 and magnet school;

• 5 cents for school technology and other capital needs;

• 5 cents for the county general fund;

• 4 cents for other general government capital needs;

• 3 cents for a general purpose school fund;

• 2 cents for school bus replacements;

• 1 cent for a public safety communication system; and

• 1 cent for highway and bridge infrastructure.

The city will receive a share of the 3 cents allocated for the general purpose school fund, while 32 of the total will be funneled into Washington County’s capital fund.

The “traditional” way of funding new county schools is to borrow the entire amount, give the city its full share and eventually pay the debt off.

Using the capital projects fund, Washington County is essentially building up “cash” that will be used to construct a new school, therefore minimizing the amount borrowed and required by law to be shared with Johnson City.

The latest projections anticipate sending $24.4 million to Johnson City. The county plans to borrow $33 million for the Jonesborough project and $16 million for the new Boones Creek school.

The county’s five-year plan projected spending plan states $71.7 million will be borrowed and $29.7 million will be funded by cash. County finance director Mitch Meredith anticipates ending the five-year period with about $4 million in reserve funds.

Had the county borrowed the entire amount, property taxes would have had to increase more than 50 cents, according to Mayor Dan Eldridge, something the County Commission likely wouldn’t have approved.

Eldridge said this plan was created out of “necessity” because of the county’s current financial state and declining enrollment projections.

Johnson City’s concern

The city does have the ability to issue debt for school needs separate from the county.

But to pay for that extra debt, city leaders likely won’t do so through a property tax increase because of the county.

The county’s property tax increase limits the city’s likelihood of passing a tax increase because of the burden it would put on 65 percent of Washington County property owners who were just assessed the 40-cent increase.

Also, city residents can make the case of receiving no direct benefit from the 32 cent levy going into the capital projects fund, even though their contribution will make up over half, or 65 percent of the fund.

Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin projects the city will need to fund a new school in the next five to eight years, just outside of the county’s five-year capital fund plan.

The city could request funding from the county proportionate to the amount lost due to cash payments, but the county is not obligated by law to fund any city school projects.

Other critics claim a new county school could be funded using a “rural property tax,” but Eldridge claims a state statute requires a “county-wide” property tax for the maintenance and operations of a county school system.

Moving Forward

City leaders and school board members were invited to attend last week’s county Budget Committee meeting. Following the discussion on the capital projects fund, Johnson City School Board chair Tim Belisle said he still shared the same concern. He said the school board would continue assessing the situation and discuss an appropriate response.

This very issue was recently settled when the Tennessee Court of Appeals at Knoxville ruled in favor of the county, “when a county makes a tax assessment for future capital outlay projects, such an assessment is not subject to proration among all LEA’s (local education agencies) in the county. The Education Finance Act merely requires proration among all LEA’s of “all school funds for current operation and maintenance purposes collected by any county.”

Also, under TCA 49-3-1003, a county’s voluntary capital contribution is not subject to proration or sharing with the city.

