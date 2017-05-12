Hill: Aerospace park 'once in a legislative career' opportunity

Calling it a “once-in-a-legislative-career opportunity” on Friday, Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, was elated to carry and pass legislation in April that allowed the Tri-Cities Airport to borrow on the credit of municipalities and counties in Northeast Tennessee.

Now he’s excited to see what’s next.

Just last week, Hill worked with other Northeast Tennessee legislators and Gov. Bill Haslam to establish a competitive grant process to provide improvement funding for airports across the state, including the Tri-Cities Airport.

“This is one of the very few projects I’ve ever seen that it’s not really about one county, it’s really a regional effort,” Hill said.

“Now, there is a competitive grant process that’s being set up for that $30 million airport improvement fund. My understanding is the Tri-Cities’ project is going to be in the top three vying for that funding, and I actually believe that all three of the projects will be able to be funded adequately from the state’s perspective.”

Airports in Oak Ridge and Cleveland will be the other top contenders for the grant funding.

“There are also a couple out in West Tennessee, but my understanding is that those funding requests are going to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Hill said.

Local officials hope to secure about $8 million from the state grant to begin developing the 160-acre development site and make it capable of housing aerospace and advanced manufacturing companies, essentially creating a new job sector in the region.

In a news release, Hill said the direct benefits of the aerospace park include employers using airport facilities, workforce development programs and the aviation program at nearby Northeast State Community College to fill as many as 1,500 to 2,000 new jobs.

“I would say the indirect effect is just as powerful because it’s a lot like automotive manufacturing,” Hill said.

“There are indirect industries that will locate within the Tri-Cities because that park is there. There may be folks that are making components of whatever ends up in this park that may not locate (there). But, we’ll still have high-paying and high-yielding jobs. It’s just a fantastic project all the way around.”

Hill said current companies located in the Tri-Cities, like Bell Helicopter in Piney Flats, could potentially look at expanding its operations once the aerospace park is established.

With the airport ready to invest $3 million, Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Washington County and Johnson City officials have all been in preliminary discussions about allocating the remaining for the aerospace park into their upcoming budgets.

According to a drafted intergovernmental financing agreement, Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol will support 55 percent of the project costs. Of that 55 percent, Sullivan County will contribute 49 percent, Kingsport 34 percent and Bristol 17 percent.

Washington County and Johnson City will split the remaining 45 percent of projects, equaling about $4.05 million.

Tennessee exports about $1.22 billion in aerospace products and parts annually, according to the Tennessee Economic Development Council.

The state’s aerospace industry currently includes about 77 companies, anchored by the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex, the largest flight simulation facility in the world.

