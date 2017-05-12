New plan option, higher subsidy may lower insurance cost for Unicoi County employees

John Manful, insurance broker for Unicoi County, told the committee he had looked at every health coverage offering available, including the state employee insurance program, and found the expensive option is to remain with Blue Cross Blue Shield at an 11.5 percent increase over the current costs paid by employees.

Manful recommended three plan options, including two options currently available to employees that after the $520 across-the-board premium match currently paid by the county sets the monthly premiums by employees at $96 for individual coverage and $1,090 for family coverage for low-deductible coverage; and $19 for individual and $792 for family for high-deductible coverage.

Patty Treadway, human resources and insurance administrator for the county, said currently only four county employees carry the high-deductible family plan and no employees carry the more expensive low-deductible family plan.

Manful said the third, new option will include high deductibles of $3,000 for individuals and $6,000 for families, or $500 and $1,000 more, respectively, than the existing high-deductible plan, and reduce the monthly premiums paid by employees to $0 for individual coverage and $432 a month for families after the $520 premium match paid by the county.

Commissioner Todd Wilcox, who chairs the committee, said he felt the new option gives employees a broader selection of plans to choose from and an opportunity to save more than $150 per bimonthly paycheck.

Beyond that option, Wilcox said he felt it was time for the county to give the employees an additional “bump” in the premium match paid by the county.

After a discussion of increases of 10 to 20 percent in the county subsidy, Wilcox made a motion for a 15 percent, or $76, increase that would bring the portion of employee’s monthly premiums paid by the county to $596.

Commissioner Jason Harris, who was the only other committee member present at Friday’s meeting, seconded the motion, after which he and Wilcox voted to make the recommendation to the full commission at its next meeting May 22.

If approved by the full commission, the committee agreed to meet again to set a cap on what portion of the new savings employees who carry individual coverage plans may deposit in a medical savings account to help meet their deductibles.

