City officials air concerns during showdown with county over school funding

That much was obvious during Wednesday’s Budget Committee meeting, in which Washington County commissioners approved six resolutions that set their capital investment plan in motion as skeptical city officials and school board members looked on.

Although little to nothing was truly solved between the two parties, Johnson City school board members and city officials did get their first face-to-face opportunity to air concern over the county’s plan to fund a new Boones Creek and Jonesborough school.

Instead of borrowing the full amount to construct both schools, the county plans to use cash derived from a countywide 40-cent property tax increase to pay for a new K-8 Boones Creek school, a new K-8 Jonesborough school and an academic magnet school.

The county’s funding mechanism specifically minimizes the amount borrowed, but it also concerns city leaders because it minimizes the debt, required by state law, to be shared with the city school system.

“There needs to be a basis of comparison that we can all relate to,” county Mayor Dan Eldridge said.

“Our responsibility, at the end of the day, is to minimize the amount of debt we put on (county taxpayers), minimize the cost of these projects to them and the resulting tax increase. Again, not looking at them as being city residents or county residents, but looking at them all being county property taxpayers. As I said in my report, we have a different perspective. It’s the same people, but we look at them differently.”

Reviewing “back of a napkin” numbers, commissioners determined the two new schools will cost somewhere in the area of $24 million to $25 million each.

During a five-year period, Commissioner Mitch Meredith said the county will cash-fund about $7 million for the Boones Creek school and about $8 million for the Jonesborough schools. The county will then borrow a total of $50.5 million for the two school projects, with about $24 million of debt earmarked for Johnson City.

“That was the objective to do this is to drive down the amount of debt that is going to be required by utilizing these cash dollars,” Meredith said. “It’s not like a school automatically shows up one day. Why not have your cash on hand to build what you need instead of burdening your taxpayers (with interest)?”

Curtailing the amount of debt Johnson City can use for its school projects has troubled city leaders and school board members. About 60 percent of the 32 cents being allocated into the county’s capital project account comes from city taxpayers.

Tim Belisle, Johnson City School Board chair, mentioned that the county’s tactic hampers the city’s ability to issue debt, since it’s not plausible to continue raising property taxes.

“There has been a long standing policy by the state through statutes regarding the sharing of bond proceeds that those proceeds get shared, and that’s intended to recognize the fact that city citizens are paying for school funding in the county that they would not get a direct benefit from,” Belisle said.

“By engaging in the plan the county is pursuing, you’ve effectively reduced our borrowing capacity ... You’ve effectively reduced our ability to borrow to fund our capital needs in the city by about arguably $3.5 million a year.”

The meeting became a bit contentious when discussion centered on where each penny of the 40-cent property tax increase was allocated.

County Mayor Dan Eldridge said each penny represents an annual amount of $282,000, and 26 of the 40 pennies, totaling $7.35 million, is allotted for county school construction, county technology needs and county school bus replacements.

“The question is how much of that amount did the residents of Johnson City pay?,” Eldridge said.

City Manager Pete Peterson quickly pointed out the $7.35 million figure didn’t account for commercial taxpayers.

“I didn’t come down here to argue with you, but I would ask you to do one thing. All taxpayers in the City of Johnson City need to be included. Not just the residential taxpayers because everybody knows the commercial activity happens in Johnson City because of all of the additional improvements made within the corporate boundaries in terms of water, sewer, police and fire,” Peterson said.

Eldridge said commercial businesses gain value from all residents, whether they’re rural and city residents.

“The businesses wouldn’t be there if their sole source of economic value was derived from Johnson City residents,” Eldridge said.

Belisle said the city school board will continue discussing the issue and review various ways to respond.

Eldridge hopes the county commission will pass the funding portion of the capital investment plan later this month and receive the bond proceeds by the end of June.

