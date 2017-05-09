Man who helped create canopies says they have not outlived usefulness

Downtown merchants, city officials and residents who love downtown have weighed in on the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission’s recommendation; opinion appears to be coming down on the side of leaving the canopies in place and spending the money to renovate them and keep them maintained.

One resident is definitely in favor of keeping them.

And he’s one who had a lot to do with the existence of the structures: pharmacist Harold Lingerfelt, founder of Lingerfelt's Drug Center, 609 E. Elk Ave.

The canopies he helped install are now a half-century old, and on Tuesday he proudly proclaimed, "they have not outlived their usefulness."

"I was a member of the Elizabetthton Housing and Development Agency and I was chairman of the Urban Renewal Committee," Lingerfelt said of the time in the early 1970s when the canopies were erected.

While urban renewal has come in for criticism in recent years, Lingerfelt sees it as an important step in putting life back into a town that needed cash investment in its infrastructure.

Lingerfelt said the grants Elizabethton received from the federal Housing and Urban Development agency did a lot more than install the downtown canopies. He said the funds were also used to replace substandard housing with modern structures.

He said he has been criticized about the committee's decision to raze the old Lynnwood Hotel, but he said there were several factors involved, including fire safety.

And downtown changed more than the addition of canopies, Lingerfelt said. The sidewalks were widened and the street was made a one-way corridor.

He said the canopies were designed by Johnson City architect Frank Niceley. The sidewalks were widened on each side of the street from 12 feet to 20 feet. He said that eliminated the angled parking in downtown.

The changes eliminated a lot of traffic congestion in downtown Elizabethton, Lingerfelt said. "We used to need a traffic cop directing the flow of cars.”

Lingerfelt, who became mayor of Elizabethton a decade later, said the current City Council needs to be careful when considering the recommendation from the Planning Commission.

"Yes, they have required a lot of maintenance in the past few years, but if you neglect masonry you are going to have some repair costs." He said with a regular schedule of maintenance, there should not be a lot of expense.

The City Council will meet Thursday night.