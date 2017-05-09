City commissioners talk value, personnel additions during second budget workshop

Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin specifically inquired about how much “value” various quasi-governmental agencies, like the Johnson City Development Agency, the Public Building Authority and the Washington County Economic Development Council, are providing Johnson City.

Although nothing drastic was mentioned, commissioners did discuss conducting a future review of the JCDA and WCEDC’s objectives to assure they align with those of the City Commission.

“(We don’t plan) to do anything right now. Let me make that very clear,” Mayor David Tomita said.

“We want to be as supportive as we can to make that work. But at some point in time, we’re going to have to take a look at reconfiguring some of our quasi-governmental agencies, the JCDA and the PBA, as things change and evolve. Just to be a good steward, we need to look at all expenditures to make sure we’re getting the value for what we’re paying.”

With Commissioners Joe Wise and Todd Fowler absent from the workshop, Tomita, Jenny Brock and Van Brocklin discussed possibly extending the JCDA’s reach to other sections of town since it has nearly accomplished revitalizing downtown.

Included in the 2018 proposed budget is $178,751 for the JCDA, a $43,751 increase over last year to hire an event and marketing coordinator for downtown. Johnson City’s $240,248 annual investment in the WCEDC is the same amount dating back to 2015.

Altogether, quasi-governmental spending is proposed to increase 6 percent, or $175,466, for a total of $3.07 million in 2018.

Other quasi-governmental increases include $5,000 for additional food at the animal shelter, $35,000 for an additional 911 dispatcher and $81,000 to change emergency medical personnel on four ambulances from a 24-hour shift to a 12-hour shift.

Van Brocklin also conferred splitting away from Retail Strategies, a marketing firm hired to attract retailers to Johnson City. Van Brocklin and other commissioners agreed they’d rather hire someone who represents only Johnson City, rather than a firm who represents numerous cities across the nation.

“We need somebody that represents only us,” Tomita said.

“Not minimizing anything (Retail Strategies) has done thus far, they’ve provided us with some valuable information (and) good contacts. But again, going forward, I think it’s important we have someone who’s representing us and only us. We can’t expect a firm to do that.”

Since Johnson City relies so heavily on sales tax revenue, Tomita said luring thriving retail establishments should be a top priority for the city to invest resources in.

“Since (sales tax) is our lifeblood, we’ve got to be a top priority. If you’re a municipality that is not as dependent on sales tax as us, you can minimize that to a degree, but that’s got to be our sole focus because we’ll live and die by our sales tax,” Tomita said.

Personnel additions filled the majority of Tuesday’s meeting as the commissioners reviewed $508,525 in proposed additions and upgrades, including hiring a facilities director for $94,500 and an assistant city manager for $121,400. Commissioners will also consider promoting six sergeants in the Johnson City Fire Department to lieutenant for a total of $58,200.

Carried over from Monday’s meeting, the 2018 budget includes a 3 percent salary adjustment, which includes a 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment and a 2 percent merit increase.

The budget also includes about $225,000 to bring about 130 city employees who’ve met the required tenure threshold, but are being paid below what’s considered the mid-point in compensation.

Commissioners will take the next week to digest the proposed $245 million budget and convene again on May 18 to suggest adjustments and changes. The commission has until the end of June to pass the 2018 budget.

