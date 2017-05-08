Downtown beautification a team effort in Erwin

Under contract to plant more than two dozen large evergreen and decorative trees, shrubs and flowers along the Second Street corridor from I-26 to downtown, the UCHS Agriculture Sales and Services program got a big jump start on the project Monday when Willis brought out his equipment and a three-man crew to lend a hand with the heavy work.

The professionals from Earth Effects saw the project as an opportunity to lend their expertise to the students, who went on to wrap up the new plantings Tuesday.

Jamie Rice, Erwin’s new communications specialist, called the project a great example of a public and private partnership to improve the town.

“Public and private partnership has really helped make this project a reality,” she said. “The town of Erwin has purchased the plants. The high school has done the design and most of the planting, but not without the help of a local landscaper who brought in his heavy equipment and three men for an entire day.”

With everyone working together, Rice said what had been an eyesore along the heavily traveled corridor into Erwin has been transformed into something attractive.

Completed just in time for the summer tourist season and for today’s second-annual Great Outdoors Festival in downtown Erwin, the beautification work along the Second Street corridor was a follow-up to a much larger downtown landscaping project accomplished by UCHS agriculture students last school year.

Last spring, the students spent a couple of months planting trees, roses and other decorative plants along South Main Avenue between Tucker and Love streets and on several side streets along the way.

Digging the holes for those plantings was the most difficult and time-consuming part of the project and added a great deal to the students’ appreciation for Earth Effect’s help this week on Second Street.

