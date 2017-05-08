Committee recommends road change at reopening Roan Mountain sawmill

H. Wayne Law, president of New River Hardwoods, and David Bailey, vice president of operations, attended Monday's meeting of the Highway Committee to discuss a proposed change to Miller Hollow Road around the mill site.

Law said New River is investing $2 million in the sawmill, formerly owned by Wayne Holtsclaw. New River bought the mill from Holtsclaw in 2004 and shut down operations in 2009. Law said the company has already placed $150,000 in a down payment for new equipment.

When the mill has been refurbished and new equipment installed, Law said the mill will employ 15 people. He said logging truck companies would probably hire around four new drivers.

Law and Bailey attended Monday's meeting to seek a land swap that would change the configuration of Miller Hollow Road. They said the road currently makes an "S" curve around the property and comes between the mill and the plant offices and break room.

They said there have been no accidents in the congested area of the mill, but they have seen some close calls with logging trucks and with logs and equipment. They suggested a land swap that would eliminate the “S” curve with a new road around the perimeter of the mill operation.

Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said he was in favor of the swap. He estimated the cost to the county would be about $36,000. He said some of the materials, such as rock, could be taken from the construction site. Colbaugh said he recommended the altered route because of safety concerns.

Committee member Danny Ward expressed concern about building a road on what is now private property. He pointed out that the county has already rejected the idea of spending money to help with an environmental study for the Matheson Property on U.S. Highway 19E that is being marketed as a building that could quickly be made available to a new or relocating industry.

Mayor Leon Humphrey said the difference was that were no immediate jobs tied to the Matheson Property, but there are 15 new jobs for Roan Mountain tied to the sawmill.

Humphrey also said New River is preparing to invest $2 million and has not asked for any tax incentive or concession.

The committee voted 5 to 1, with one member abstaining. Chairman Mike Hill, committee members Charles Von Cannon, Kelly Collins, Ross Garland, and John Lewis voted for the recommendation. Buford Peters voted against it and Ward abstained.

Colbaugh said the funds for the project will come out of his department's fund reserves if two other road building projects are completed, including changes to a curve in Minton Hollow Road and in Lynn Valley.