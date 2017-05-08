Slew of capital projects make up 2018 City Commission budget

Consideration came in a workshop with city staff members.

Some prominent funding commitments listed in the new budget included a 27.4 percent increase over last year’s budget in capital projects and discussion on allocating the city’s share toward a $20 million aerospace park at Tri-Cities Airport.

Proposed at $20 million, the city’s capital projects fund allocated $8 million for the East Tennessee State University Fine and Performing Arts Center, $10 million toward public works projects and $1.5 million for various parks and recreation initiatives, including the Tannery Knob bike park.

“There is a big increase in capital projects, but some of that is rebudgeted from the existing year, which is carried over. A big piece of that is the investment in the fine and performing arts center at ETSU. We’ve already borrowed the money and have the cash in hand once the project gets started,” City Manager Pete Peterson said.

“That will be a great investment for the community, and a great addition to the university. This community has talked since the ’80s about the need for a fine and performing arts center. In today’s dollars, that’s probably a $50 million building and we’ll have access to a $50 million building for an $8 million investment so it’s a great way we can work with the state and university to make that happen.”

Peterson said the Tannery Knob bike trail is beginning to come together nicely. With businessman Grant Summers donating the land for the trail, the city budgeted $400,000 toward the project, which is estimated to be developed by June 30, 2018.

Summers is scheduled to present a preliminary design for Tannery Knob to commissioners during next Monday’s agenda meeting.

Another project discussed by commissioners is the proposed Tri-Cities Airport aerospace park, which Peterson spoke optimistically about.

The $20 million project will require funding from the airport and several surrounding cities and counties. Peterson estimated Johnson City’s share of the bill at $4 million, including a $140,000 interest payment for the 2018 budget.

“The airport has $3 million in hand and we have legislation in place now that will allow Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport, Sullivan (County) and Washington County to pledge their taxing authority and full faith and credit towards the indebtedness,” Peterson said.

“So right now, what we’re contemplating is potentially the airport issuing the debt, and then the five governmental entities will just make the annual debt service payments required to carry the debt.”

Peterson said Gov. Bill Haslam just recently allocated about $30 million for an aeronautical economic development fund, and the Tri-Cities aerospace park has already applied for $8 million of it.

“I think it’s pretty reasonable that we will get some (of the funding),” Peterson said.

The City Commission will host another budget workshop on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners will have until the last day of June to approve a budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

