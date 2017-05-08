Budget Committee approves Health Department bid

The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend to the County Commission to accept the low bid from general contractor J.E. Green of Johnson City. The construction bid is for $858,900.

County Commission will vote on the recommendation next Monday.

The big-ticket item had been expected to cost as much as $1 million. It was also expected that the cost would have been met by grants from a state Special Needs grant and a federal Appalachian Regional Commission grant.

The state grant was received, but the ARC grant was rejected. It was said that a special emphasis placed on projects with a potential for creating large numbers of jobs caused the rejection of what should have been an easy approval in normal years.

The County Commission voted last August to take up to $550,000 from reserves to replace the money that had been expected from the ARC.

The project calls for renovating approximately 4,000 square feet of existing space and adding an 800-square-foot addition between the Health Department building and the Truman Clark Annex.

The improvements include adding six new patient exam rooms and five private offices for conducting client visits; renovating the building’s layout to provide better patient flow and customer service; and converting part of a large, under-used conference room into five offices and a storage area.

The Budget Committee felt the approaching end of the fiscal year with requests from three departments to reserve unused funds from this year's budget for another year, rather than placing them in the fund balance as normally done for unused funds.

One of the unused funds was $20,000 to the Circuit Court Clerk for use in the Anthony Lacy capital murder case. Most of that money for a two-week jury trail was not needed because a few weeks before the trial was to begin, Lacy pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Danny Ray Vance.

Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship asked that the money for the Lacy trial be placed in reserve for possible use in another capital murder case scheduled for the upcoming fiscal year, the trial of Eric James Azotea, who is accused of killing Arthur Gibson Jr. and Amber Terrell and dismembering an burning their remains.

The new budget includes $20,000 for the Azotea trial, but with it being a capital trial, placing the money left for the Lacy trial in reserve was readily approved by the Budget Committee.

The committee also approved allowing the Clerk and Master's office to reserve up to $15,000 in this year's budget for expenditures on new cabinets next year.

The third request approved by the committee went to the Extension Office, which operates out of the 150-year-old Major Henderson Folsom House. The committee will allow up to $20,000 in this year's budget to be spent next year on building repairs to the Folsom House.