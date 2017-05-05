Many Elizabethton merchants oppose canopy plan

But they appear united in their opposition to a recent call to tear down the canopies that now line both sides of Elk Avenue in the three-block downtown section.

The business owners were united in their response to a recommendation made by the Elizabethton Reg-ional Planning Commission Thursday night. The only item included in a five-year capital improvement plan recommended to the Elizabethton City Council was a suggestion to remove the canopies, built as an urban renewal project in the 1970s.

The reaction from business owners was swift.

Just a few hours after the story was posted on the Johnson City Press website, the merchants were engaged in a lively dialogue on social media about the recommendation.

Kathy Shoun, owner of The Dressing Room and president of the Downtown Business Association, said the recommendation was prominently discussed during Friday morning “and not just by business owners. Our customers are not happy with this, either.”

She said the canopies provide cover for people walking the sidewalks during in- clement weather, both rain and snow.

She said another advantage is that the canopies help illuminate the area during the night hours.

“I have had to work late sometimes and I always feel safe because the street is well lit,” Shoun said, also noting the speakers in the system provide nice music for shoppers as they walk along the sidewalks.

She said the canopies and the lighting are also noticed by residents of nearby towns. “That is nice to hear, that we have something they admire.”

Another downtown merchant who feels strongly about keeping the canopies is Ron McCloud of Antiques on Elk.

“I might not have been for them when they were first put in about 40 years ago,” McCloud said, “but now they should be left alone.”

McCloud said he discussed the planners’ recommendation for quite some time on Friday and found no one in favor of taking the canopies down.

“How can four people make such a recommendation without discussion or study?” McCloud asked.

He agreed with Shoun that the canopies help encourage people to shop downtown during rainy or snowy weather and he said they also provide shade in the heat of summer. “I have a bench out front, but who is going to sit on it in the sun?”

Bill Carter, the owner of Ladybug Cottage Antiques, and also a member of City Council, said “a survey needs to be done by the business owners or the building owners. Most of us like the canopies because it keeps our customers out of the weather.”

“Really, if there was a question in whether or not the canopies should be here, it should have been asked in 1971 or 1972, when they put them in.”

City Manager Jerome Kitchens said there had been another time when such a debate would have been appropriate. That was a few years ago when the canopies were showing their age and in need of repair.

Kitchens said the city searched for possible grants to be used in making repairs, but found none. He said it was then decided “to eat the elephant one bite at a time.”

Since then, the city has set aside money in each year’s budget to repair sections of the canopy, starting with the ones in the worst shape. That project is well underway and next year Kitchens is proposing that $140,000 be spent on repairs and maintenance.

He said that after the next two years, the canopies can be returned to a routine maintenance schedule.