Senate sends spending bill to Trump, averts shutdown

The 79-18 vote sends the huge bill to the White House well in time to avert a midnight Friday deadline.

Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump’s demands for a down payment on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but his signature would buy five months of stability while lawmakers battle again over the wall and Trump’s demands for a huge military buildup, along with cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.

The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed it.