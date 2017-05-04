The commission voted 4-0, to recommend to the City Council that the canopies and the pillars supporting them be removed from downtown. Commissioners Melanie Sellers, Vickie Manuel, Paul Bellamy and Bill Taylor cast the approving votes, while Commissioner Wes Frazier abstained.

The canopies were not a part of the agenda for Thursday's meeting. The matter came up at the end of the meeting, when the commissioners were asked for approval and recommendations to the City Council on the Capital Improvements Plan for 2017-22.

The requirement for the planners to approve the five-year plan each year is in state law, but Sellers questioned the way the city was compiling its list.

It has become the custom of the city government to circulate the Capital Improvement Plan to department heads and get their input and recommendation. The list is then compiled and presented to the planners for recommendation before being forwarded to the council.

Sellers said all the planners were doing was rubber stamping the recommendations of the department heads. She said the planners should be taking their recommendations from the comprehensive plan, which has not yet been completed.

"It is not based on thought or research," Sellers said of the list she was presented. She said many of the items were narrow needs of single departments. She said the Planning Commission should be recommending "broad things, big ticket items," rather than rubber stamping the work of department heads.

Sellers made the motion to reject the list presented and to instruct department heads that the annual list would no longer be sent to the planners for approval.

At first, it appeared that the motion would include no recommendations for the Capital Improvement Plan from the planners. Sellers then said the recommendation should be to remove the downtown canopies.

Sellers and Manuel said the elimination of the canopies would make the downtown more attractive, eliminating the dark shadows cast on storefronts. They said the canopies promote dampness and mold. Manuel said they are also expensive to maintain.

Sellers said the demolition would give the downtown section a more traditional look.

The recommendation contradicts the proposed budget for next fiscal year that City Manager Jerome Kitchens has presented to the council. Kitchens has included $140,000 for the repairs and refurbishment of a section of the canopies.