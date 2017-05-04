City Commission removes buy-back, reversionary restrictions on Med Center Professional Park land

Included in the $1.88 million transaction was an ordinance requiring the property be used solely as a medical facility, or otherwise, the land would automatically revert back to the city.

During Thursday’s meeting, city commissioners approved the final reading of an ordinance that eliminated the automatic reversionary clause and the buy-back provisions on the property.

“The ordinance the city (passed) does nothing to the use restrictions. They’re still there. It just removes the reversionary clause,” Hank Carr, real estate manager for Mountain States, said.

Mountain States officials made the request because financial lenders had expressed hesitancy about the automatic reversion clauses.

If Mountain States sold any of that property to a physician, the reversionary clause also passes with the property and could create complications for any physician attempting to get a loan.

“Now, we’re in a season of the economy where physicians would like to own their real estate, and that’s all very reasonable,” Carr said.

“So the physician goes out to get a loan, and the lender looks at (the reversionary clause) and goes, ‘Well, what if you use it for something improper? My loan is then no good anymore because the city trumps my loan. It creates a very unnecessary hardship on future owners.”

City Manager Pete Peterson said some potential buyers were afraid if they purchased the land, they would have difficulties selling it because of the reversion clause.

“The hospital has been experiencing some challenges in doing medical condos over there because people were afraid they’d get it and then be struck with and can’t do anything with it,” Peterson said.

“That clause in there about the property reverting back to the city was creating a cloud over the title. People were having a real hard time getting a clear title to the property. So the covenant about it always being medical use is still there, which is the important piece. It just doesn’t revert back to the city.”

Currently operating in one of the three green-roof buildings at 315 North State of Franklin Road is the Regional Cancer Center at JCMC, Johnson City OB/Gyn Associates, Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates, Blood Assurance and the John Lawson Surgical Group.

“Med Center Professional Park is actually owned in a partnership now, and Mountain States is the primary owner in that. There are other physicians who own property there, and we continue to try to sell that property to other people,” Carr said.

Peterson said the Med Center Professional Park property was once owned by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and was part of the Mountain Home campus before it was transferred to the city and then sold to Mountain States.

With the updated ordinance, the city can still enforce the medical usage requirement through a lawsuit, but will no longer be able to step in and take the property away.

With a thin agenda and two commissioners absent from Thursday’s meeting, Finance Director Janet Jennings provided a brief update on property tax and sales tax collection.

Making up 41 percent of the city’s general fund, Jennings said about 97 percent, or $33.9 million, in property taxes had been paid this year, leaving about $1 million left to collect.

She also said sales tax collection, which contributes about 24 percent to the general fund, is 1.6 percent ahead of the projected amount in this year’s budget.

