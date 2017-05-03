New town banner to tell a story of Erwin

And it’s a story the town of Erwin is ready to tell.

“To make our town more appealing to businesses and visitors, we’ve been told over and over that Erwin has a story they are not telling, and that we need to tell the story of our town,” Mayor Doris Hensley said at Thursday unveiling of new banner designed to start the conversation.

“We’ve done that with the story of Mary the elephant,” Hensley said in reference to the 2016 Erwin Elephant Revival, a benefit for the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee held on the centennial anniversary of the hanging of a circus elephant in the Erwin railroad yard.

“Now we want to tell the story of the Erwin Nine. It is a story that has significance to the history of our town and to the history of the world. And it’s a story that our town is very proud of.”

Beginning next week, the new banner declaring Erwin the “Proud Hometown of the Erwin Nine” will be placed on light posts along Erwin’s downtown streets and placed on display at its Veterans Memorial Park, with hope that people who visit Erwin will be curious enough to ask what the story is all about.

“The story of the Erwin Nine is known locally but it is not known across the nation. It’s a very interesting part of our world history that needs to be told. And when people come here and see the banner they will ask and we can tell them,” Hensley said.

There to unveil the banner Thursday afternoon at Erwin Town Hall was 96-year-old George Hatcher, one of only two surviving members of the Erwin Nine; 91-year-old Charlotte Edw-ards, widow of Erwin Nine member Richard Edwards; and Teresa Lewis and Don Alford, children of the late Erwin Nine member Allen Alford.

The other Erwin Nine members honored at the unveiling were Dick Fran-klin, who could not attend due to illness, Clyde Tinker, Fred Miller, Jim Hensley, George Swingle and Stan Norris.

“I don’t have the words to say,” Hatcher said when asked for his thoughts on the sign. “It’s wonderful.”

Hatcher, who has spoken many times and written a book, “My World War II Experience,” about how he and the other Erwin Nine members survived, said “It’s a story that needs to be told.”

“I wrote my story because I wanted the public to know what our generation went through” he said.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.