Carter County may soon start on Health Department renovation

On Tuesday night, the Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission reviewed the low bid on a project that was expected to cost nearly $1 million.

The committee and Mayor Leon Humphrey expressed satisfaction with the results of the bidding on the construction contest, in which Johnson City contractor J.E. Green submitted the low bid of $858,000.

The project calls for renovating approximately 4,000 square feet of existing space and adding an 800-square-foot addition between the health department building and the Truman Clark Annex.

The improvements include:

• Adding six new patient exam rooms and five private offices for conducting client visits.

• Renovating the building’s layout to provide better patient flow and customer service.

• Conversion of a portion of a large under-used conference room into five offices and a storage area.

Funding for the project was expected to come from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, and Ken Rea of the First Tennessee Development District thought it had a good chance of being approved. But an emphasis was placed this year on awarding grants to projects with a potential for creating large numbers of jobs. The ARC rejected the grant application.

About $450,000 of the money is coming from a state Special Needs grant. The County Commission voted last August to take up to $550,000 from reserves to replace the money which was expected to come from the ARC.

Caroline Hurt, director of the health departments in Carter and Johnson counties, said there will be additional expenditures required above the low bid total. A survey on the building's compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Acts revealed additional work will be required for a set of bathrooms, which will need to be expanded. There may also be funds required for the purchase of durable medical equipment and other furnishings.

The Building and Grounds Committee voted unanimously to forward the bid to the commission’s Budget Committee. If that committee approves it, the County Commission will vote on it at its meeting on May 22.

The committee also voted unanimously to register a deed from Bob Sluder giving the county an old building and property on U.S. Highway 321 near Little Milligan. Sluder specified that the property must be used for community service, especially for a Rescue Squad substation or other use.

The committee also voted to advertise for a bank interested in providing an ATM in the courthouse.