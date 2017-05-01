Retail marketing firm hired helped attract 5 new retailers to Johnson City

On Monday, Retail Strategies representatives showed commissioners how much progress they’d made in the last year.

Speaking via conference call, portfolio directors Tiffany Kilpatrick and Wesley Vaughn told the commission that seven retailers were currently eyeing the area and working on potential sites.

Although no specifics were mentioned about the seven retailers scoping out the area, the list did include a furniture store, an apparel retailer and a dollar store.

Kilpatrick and Vaughn did show a chart listing five retailers they’ve already had a hand in persuading to move to the region.

Those five retailers had a combined $34.7 million in average U.S. sales revenue, according to Retail Strategies’ webinar.

Publix was easily the largest contributor with $27 million in average sales revenue. The Florida-based grocery chain announced last week it would be opening a store in the old Food City location at the corner of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road.

Publix is estimated to create 140 jobs and produce $690,000 in annual sales tax revenue locally.

Other retailers mentioned included Panda Express, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, First Watch and JoAnn’s Fabric.

In the last year, the Retail Strategies counselors told commissioners they represented Johnson City at numerous retail conferences and claimed to have contacted over 100 potential retailers through meetings, calls and emails.The duo said they have already identified 30-plus future prospective retailers for future pitches, meeting and site submittals.

Kilpatrick specifically addressed the Mall at Johnson City and said its sales were holding up much better than shopping centers in other locations across the nation.

“Unlike most malls across the country, this mall is surviving,” Kilpatrick said.

She did point out a few retailers located inside the Mall, like GameStop and JCPenney, have experienced some closures across the nation.

City Manager Pete Peterson inquired the marketing duo about how the region’s retail industry will look in five years, especially since a large amount of sales have shifted online.

“People are still out shopping. The discount retailers are all doing well,” Kilpatrick said referring to local discount retailers such as Gabe’s, T.J. Maxx and Ross.

“I think you’re still going to see new retailers, new restaurants. You can’t order a craft beer online. You want to sit down and have an experience. It’s definitely changing, but it’s not going away.”

With such a surge in recent years, Peterson asked about the volatility of the local craft beer market and whether some of the diminishment of the market out west would ever reach the Southeast.

Gaining first-hand experience from her husband who works in the craft beer industry, Kilpatrick said craft beer appears to be sticking around for the long haul.

“California is a little bit further ahead of us than here in the Southeast. So I think it’s going to be around for quite a while longer,” Kilpatrick said. “My husband is actually in the industry and it’s big here. We’re seeing a lot of these franchise-type craft beers, so that category is still growing.”

Vaughn said shopping is much more “experienced-based” now as sales deviate from big box retailers. He predicted the popularity of small businesses, fast-casual restaurants, boutiques and discount-based retailers will continue to rise.

The city of Johnson City currently has a three-year, $90,000 investment in Retail Strategies’ services. The city’s four goals for the firm include: increasing tax revenue, attracted desired businesses, improving the quality of life and creating jobs.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.