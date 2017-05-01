Elizabethton City Council votes to cut animal shelter funding

In fact, the council appeared to be ready to cut funding for the shelter over last year's total, which Humphrey said was drastically underfunded. The recommended annual amount for the shelter was reduced to from $127,000 to $100,000.

Some of the savings would go to another agency the city jointly funds with the county, the Elzabethton/Carter County Rescue Squad. The council proposed increasing its annual donation to the squad to $120,000.

Those amounts appeared to be the consensus of the council during a budget workshop on Monday. The council will take the first vote on the proposed budget on May 11. It must approve the measure at two sessions, so the final vote will take place in June.

The council will also decide between a $1,000 bonus for city employees next year or a $500 bonus with a 1 percent increase in salary.

City Attorney Roger Day talked with the council on the city's obligation to the county in operating the animal shelter. He said the city's position is that a five-year agreement between the city and county has expired and the city is no longer obligated to fund half the operating expense of the shelter. He said the county contends that agreement is still in force.

Day said the council voted in February to renegotiate the contract, in order to give the city more voice in the operations of the shelter and the expenditures. He said the first four years of agreement revealed no problems with costs billed to the county remaining fairly steady.

That changed this fiscal year, with the need for different cleaning supplies and medications doubling the amount of money the city was billed. The council voted to pay the excess amount when it received the bill.

But Day said a good business agreement does not mean the city must provide a blank check for the shelter's operations.

Council members also object to the 50-50 split in the cost of operating the shelter, since the city’s population makes up only a quarter of the county’s population. Mayor Curt Alexander said if the city providied funding on a per capita basis, even with the cost of the shelter rising to $400,000, the city’s share should be only $100,000.

One area where a decision can't be made at the city level is improvements to Joe O'Brien Field, the home of the Elizabethton Twins.

Richard Barker, Elizabethton Twins Task Force chairman, said the city has not received any communication from the Minnesota Twins on whether the Major League Baseball team will field a rookie league team in Elizabethton after this year. This year marks the 44th year the Twins have had a team in Elizabethton.

With the lack of communication with Minnesota, the task force has begun to consider another minor league team for Joe O'Brien after this year.

Barker said some upgrades to the stadium would be needed regardless of whether the Twins or another team would field a team in Elizabethton in 2018. While money for construction would not be needed for the next fiscal year, he asked the council to consider putting $28,900 in the budget for architect Tom Weems to draw up designs for future construction.

Barker said the work would be necessary for a future with the Twins or with another team, as well as the stadium being the home field for the Elizabethton High School baseball team.

Barker said the costs of the renovations could be scaled down from the $3.5 million proposal made last year.

Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department as well as general manager of the Elizabethton Twins, said even if Minnesota decides to relocate to another city, Elizabethton would only be without a minor league team for about a week.

He said Elizabethton was a prime location for a rookie team because of its central location in the Appalachian League and its developed base of support.

Alexander said the contract with Minnesota was frustrating because it forbids the city from any negotiations with other Major League teams.

Mains also answered questions about the possible move to bring the Elizabethton Golf Course under the direction of the Parks and Recreation Department.