Tensions rise in House after lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor Klan leader

Speaking on the House floor on Thursday, Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, who earlier this month sponsored a resolution to honor Shane Kastler, the author of a book about Forrest, apologized to members of the chambers' black caucus.

"I passed this not trying to hurt anybody's feelings. Not trying to use any trickery or any kind of problems but many of y'all know I have a passion for history like many of y'all do," Sparks said, adding that he intended no offense by his actions. "I apologize to members of the black caucus."

Earlier this session, Sparks introduced a resolution to honor Tennessee history that was defeated in committee, in part due to the inclusion of Forrest. The resolution also paid tribute to the first African-American elected to the Legislature.

But much of the language in Sparks' initial resolution ended up being quietly added to the second resolution.

On March 13, the new resolution was passed 94-0 along with other items on the House consent calendar, a slate of bills and resolutions deemed uncontroversial and not requiring any floor debate.

