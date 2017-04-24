VA Access Road officially opens in Johnson City

It was only appropriate, nearly 15 years later, that Jenkins drove the first civilian vehicle across the newly-minted asphalt connecting Ashe Avenue to the intersection of West Market Street and Indian Ridge Road.

On Monday, Jenkins joined city commissioners, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, contractors Rab and Grant Summers, East Tennessee State University representatives and Mountain Home officials to cut the ribbon stretched across the roadway’s entrance along Ashe Avenue.

“It’s always a great day when you finish a project, particularly one that’s been this long. So, we’re thrilled about that,” Vice Mayor Jenny Brock said.

“On behalf of the City Commission, we want to say that projects like this help us improve the traffic flow throughout Johnson City. It’s not only going to help the VA and the medical center, but the whole flow of traffic up on this end of town, I think, will be improved from this project.”

The road has yet to be named, according to city officials. Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission would make that recommendation.

According to a press release announcing the road’s opening, the Mountain Home campus, which includes the ETSU Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy and Forensics employs over 2,000 people. In addition, the VA campus sees an average of 600,000 outpatient and primary care visits a year.

Previous entry to the campus was either through narrow neighborhood roads on the north, the heavily congested State of Franklin Road at the south entrance or Vonderfecht Way, which is a private road, at the west entrance.

The total project cost was approximately $2.82 million, which included the designing, right-of-way acquisitions, engineering services and construction costs.

Jenkins is credited for securing a $852,000 federal grant in 2003 under the Transportation, Community and System Preservation program.

“When he was in Congress, the VA brought to him the idea that they needed a new access (road). So he began working with the transportation folks at that time and got the money basically earmarked for that project, which took that long,” Roe said.

The project’s remaining cost was covered through federal funding, which required a 20 percent local match, the press release stated.

“It’s amazing how long this did take,” said Roe, who remembered discussing the project during his first year on the Johnson City Commission.

Roe said a transportation bill, passed a couple years ago, will begin addressing the lengthy process of building new roadways.

“That’s one of the things we did with the last highway bill. The average time from conception to building was 15 years. We compressed that down and cut it in half,” Roe said.

“What happens over that length of time, traffic patterns change and you might not even need the same road. We’re going to be working on a lot of infrastructure in Congress in the next year or two. Hopefully as we get money brought back in from offshore, from outside the country, there is going to be a lot of building.”

