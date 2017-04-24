Roe stands by G.I. Bill proposal, says veterans’ criticism 'a little bothersome to me'

Roe, House Committee on Veterans Affairs chairman, said the panel is considering draft legislation that came out of roundtable discussions with veterans service organizations. One proposal would amend the G.I. Bill program to automatically deduct $100 a month from the basic pay of new recruits during their first two years of service. The deduction would be voluntary, Roe said. “You can choose to be in it or not be in it,” he explained.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is calling the measures a “tax” on troops.

“We are still a nation at war. We have troops actively engaged in Iraq, in Afghanistan, and now in Syria,” VFW National Commander Brian Duffy said in a release.

