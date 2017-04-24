Nashville Mayor resists demand for police oversight board

WPLN-FM reports there have been demands to create a civilian review board since 31-year-old Jocques Clemmons was fatally shot by a Metro Police officer on Feb. 10. A coalition of grassroots activists have proposed a 13-member volunteer board would oversee and arbitrate complaints brought against the department.

Mayor Barry says there are other ways to create a well-disciplined, professional police force. She says she favors outfitting officers with body cameras over “wrestling power from the police” with an independent oversight board.

The body cameras have a proposed $50 million cost. Activist Arnold Hayes says the board would cost Nashville about $1.8 million per year.