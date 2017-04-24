Johnson City crews working on several projects this week

Public Works

• University Parkway (from Southwest Avenue to Magnolia Avenue Extension) — conduit installation in median. Lane closures possible. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Knob Creek Road and Market Street — installation of handicap ramps at all corners of intersection. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Downtown Square Parking Lot — resurfacing. Closed in sections. Cars parked in closed section will be subject to towing.

Water/Sewer

• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — clean up; lane closures.

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 374 Delmer Salts Road (Gray) — sewer extension.

All work is weather permitting.