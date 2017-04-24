Mayor Eldridge: Washington Co. has no responsibility to fund Johnson City Schools despite city taxpayers’ contributions

By Monday night’s County Commission meeting, it was obvious the report had reached the hands of Johnson City commissioners and Johnson City Board of Education members.

All five city commissioners, along with the majority of the Board of Education, were present while the mayor gave his monthly report, but no one officially spoke in a public capacity.

“Since the plan’s adoption in June 2016, there have been claims of unfairness from members of the Johnson City Board of Education,” Eldridge wrote in the report’s introduction.

“This report addresses each of the claims with the reasoning, justification and legal authority for the actions taken by the (Washington County) Commission. The claims of unfairness and threats of legal action have resurrected the conversation regarding the funding disparity between the Washington County and Johnson City School Systems and the inequity in educational opportunity created as a result.”

The claims addressed in Eldridge’s report include “the capital funding plan is unfair to Johnson City residents paying county taxes, the 40-cent county property tax increase isn’t being shared with Johnson City Schools and it’s unfair for Johnson City Schools not to be allowed to request capital funding from the Washington County Capital Projects Fund.”

In the report, Eldridge meticulously responds to each claim, detailing how the County Commission has no funding responsibility to Johnson City Schools and highlights the educational funding disparity between county and city schools.

“The Capital Projects Plan and funding strategy were developed with the specific intent of limiting the cost of government to all county property taxpayers, both today and over the long term, by minimizing project costs and limiting the issuance of new debt,” the report stated.

“The Johnson City School Board’s claims regarding this matter obviously reflect their desire to collect as much capital projects funding from the county as possible, in spite of the fact they will be receiving more than enough to fund all their capital needs for the next five years. They want the County Commission to go back to the old way of building schools, where the cost is doubled, the full amount is borrowed and the taxpayers are stuck with the bill.

“Following tonight’s meeting, I will make any necessary updates to the report and provide you with the final version this week. At that time, I will also publish the report on the county’s website for public viewing,” Eldridge said.

County Commissioner Paul Stanton spoke about opening dialogue between the city and county “in a workshop-type setting” to help alleviate the building tension.

The dispute between county and city officials began in June when the County Commission approved a 40-cent property tax increase to establish a Capital Projects Fund.

City school board members were immediately critical of the tax hike since the majority of the county capital projects, like a new Boones Creek School, would be funded with cash and therefore no funding would have to be shared with the city.

Eldridge has previously said there is a 50-50 split of people who live in the county and the city, with approximately half paying property taxes in both.

During a February meeting, city Board of Education member Richard Manahan put on record that only three of those 40 cents would stay with the city, while 32 cents went toward the capital fund.

In the report, Eldridge said the county is required by law to share with the city, based on the ratio of enrollment, all bonded debt proceeds for school capital projects. Of the $63 million projected to be borrowed, Johnson City will receive about $43 million as its share of county capital project debt proceeds, the report stated.

“Additionally, 3 cents of the tax increase was allocated to school operations, and generates $400,000 annually to Johnson City Schools,” Eldridge wrote in the report.

City Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin was among city officials who had received a copy of the report.

“The die is really cast. What the mayor has proposed to the County Commission is very likely to be where things end up. That in fact, there won’t be the same type of sharing occur that has in years past,” Van Brocklin said.

“My hope is they will back off that posture, and in fact, go back to the traditional approach where the municipal dollars put into a tax increase went back to the municipality to build their schools. That’s what I hope comes out from it, but I doubt it will.”

Van Brocklin said there is a possibility this strategy could eventually require the city to raise taxes to fund future school projects.

City Commissioner Joe Wise had not seen a copy of the report, but knew both sides’ concerns, since he served as a county commissioner prior to being elected to the City Commission.

“It’s a topic of keen interest to both the city schools and the City Commission, and frankly was of interest to me when I served on the County Commission. So I was interested to hear firsthand the particulars of what was going to be said,” Wise said.

Eldridge said he would be sending the final report to all city school board members and city commissioners.

He also invited them to the May 10 meeting meeting of the commission’s Budget Committee to discuss the issue.

