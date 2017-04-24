Development board to seek FTDD proposal for long-range plan

The vote followed a recommendation from the board’s Executive Committee to accept a $50,000 proposal for development of the first phase of the two-phase plan, submitted last month by the Benchmark consulting firm of Charlotte, N.C.

JEDB Chairman Lee Brown said the board has a USDA Community Development Block Grant that can be used for the $50,000 cost of Benchmark’s proposal for the land-use portion of the plan and is working to secure another smaller grant that will require local match funding for the second strategic-development phase plan.

The executive committee voted to recommend Benchmark’s proposal for the land use plan to the full board March 29 after the firm submitted the only proposal that met the specifications for the plan requested by the board in January.

Lee’s request for a motion to accept Benchmark’s proposal Monday was instead met by a series of questions regarding the possibility of First Tennessee Development District planners developing the plan.

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley opened the discussion by asking how the plan would vary from the last consolidated land use and development plan prepared by FTDD planners in 2009.

Erwin Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff responded by saying, from his experience, that plans developed by the state tend to be driven more by data than from the input of stakeholders included in Benchmark’s proposal.

Mike Housewright, town recorder for Unicoi, asked about the possibility of the JEDB having FTDD prepare the plan. Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch said FTDD could probably include the stakeholders’ input in the plan if requested.

FTDD Community Planner Ronda Sawyer said FTDD’s previous development plan was paid for by state funding and therefore done according to state criteria for its development. She said because that state funding is no longer available, her FTDD would charge a fee to prepare the plan and therefore would follow the board’s specifications for its preparation.

County Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice noted that several tangible goals set out in the county’s development plan for 2008-10 had been accomplished, including the railroad overpass, a railroad spur for the industrial park and bike trail connector.

Housewright said FTDD had taken part in those and other development goals accomplished in the community and told the board, “That FTDD is a part of our community should be considered.”

Lynch said the board needed the to utilize FTDD’s expertise in as many things as possible and made the motion for the board to allow FTDD to submit a proposal for the plan. Board member Richard Millenbach seconded the motion and the board approved the motion by a voice vote with none opposed.

Sawyer said the FTDD could have its proposal ready for the board’s consideration by its next meeting.

