Cellular service push picks up for Limestone Cove

Limestone Cove resident Karen Lance told the Unicoi County Commission on Monday that more than 100 signatures had been gathered on a petition for a cell phone tower in the community since community members first addressed the commission about their lack of service in March.

About two dozen Limestone Cove residents attended the commission’s March 27 meeting to explain the safety issues created by their lack of service and to request county leaders join them in their search of a cellular service provider willing to build a tower in their area.

The issues include a 18-minute drive into and out of the cove without a cell phone signal and the risk that poses to anyone involved in an accident or other medical emergency.

Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said at the March meeting that the lack of cellular service in Limestone Cove had been discussed for a number of years and pledged the commission’s willingness to renew their efforts to help.

Mayor Greg Lynch said Monday that state Sen. Rusty Crowe, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe have since been contacted and agreed to join in the efforts to secure a service provider for the community.

Rice said in the March meeting that the problem relates to the providers’ tendency to provide service along interstates and other major transportation routes, and Monday, Commissioner Todd Wilcox told Lance he has looked traffic counts conducted in Limestone Cove done in 2015 and is working to update those counts.

Lynch said he has also learned of an AT&T program to provide service to communities without emergency communication that is still in development but may be of help to Limestone Cove in the future.

