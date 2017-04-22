Van Huss' methadone liability bills falls, constitutional amendment still alive

The day began with a disappointment as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5-3-1 to kill Van Huss’ methadone clinic liability bill, sponsored by Mount Juliet Sen. Mae Beavers in the upper chamber.

Among those voting against the measure was Bristol Sen. Jon Lundberg. He joined senators Sara Kyle, Mike Bell, John Stevens and Brian Kelsey.

Senators Janice Bowling, Kerry Roberts and Lee Harris voted in favor of the bill.

Later Wednesday evening, Van Huss’ fortune changed as his House Joint Resolution 37 saw a different result.

The House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee passed that resolution, which amends the Tennessee Constitution to add, “We recognize that our liberties do not come from governments, but from Almighty God.”

“It’s passed the Finance Subcommittee, which means they’re going to fund it and that’s one of the hardest things to get to happen,” Van Huss said.

“Next week, it will be in the full committee. I have the votes, and then I’ll be giving the speech on the floor two weeks from now.”

If the constitutional amendment passes this session, it will have to pass through the Senate during the next legislative session before making its way on the 2018 gubernatorial ballot for Tennesseans to vote on.

Van Huss and Beavers’ legislation would have held clinics to a similar standard as bars and clubs by making them liable for damages or injuries caused by impaired patients who commit driving-related offenses.

Included in the bill’s language was also a defense to liability where clinic staff could take “reasonable efforts” to prevent a patient from driving by offering to call a friend, relative, taxi or notifying law enforcement.

During the hearing, Beavers also quoted a local district attorney while describing the need for such legislation.

“In a statement (District Attorney) Tony Clark, of the First Judicial District (said), ‘We have at least one case per month where someone on methadone is arrested for DUI driving through our area coming from treatment at a methadone clinic in North Carolina,’” Beavers said during the hearing.

While the ramifications could have stretched across the state, Van Huss drafted the bill in response to Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University’s intent to open a methadone clinic at 203 Gray Commons Circle.

“I think this is a good bill and it’s one the House sponsor (Van Huss) feels very strongly about since (a methadone clinic) is about to move in two miles from his house,” Beavers told the committee on Wednesday.

During the clinic’s approval process last summer, many Gray residents raised concerns about the clinic’s location being so close to two schools and too far away from the city.

“Last summer, MSHA told us they were going to do it the right way. This year, they lobbied endlessly to keep from having to do just that,” Van Huss said in a statement about the opposition his bill faced.

Before granting a rezoning request for the clinic, the City of Johnson City’s Planning Division completed a study that concluded the clinics are not crime magnets, and the roadways around the Gray location could accommodate the additional traffic.

“I think what we have here is a situation where certainly there’s angst in the community and they could be concerned. At the same time, the clinic itself is desperately needed, and they’re going to be somewhere. (The clinics) do have a moral obligation and a medical obligation,” Bowling said prior to voting in favor of the bill.

With his bill close to making a full floor vote, Van Huss said he would not reintroduce the bill next session since the Senate Judiciary Committee would consist of the same members.

“I definitely will not do it next year because it will be the same fate in the Senate. I would like to carry it in the future, I just think it’s too early to say right now,” Van Huss said.

“I do want to thank the citizens of Gray who have been in contact with me throughout this process to ensure their kids are safe.”

