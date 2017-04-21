Veteran tax break last step to wrap Tennessee roads bill

Both chambers passed the Republican governor’s roads bill Wednesday, with the property tax break unresolved.

Senators amended the legislation to increase property tax relief to disabled veterans to up to $175,000 in property value, from $100,000 currently.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell says she’s fine with that break and assumes her members are too. The House is expected to agree Monday, letting Haslam soon sign the package into law.

The bill cuts sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.