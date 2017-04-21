Most officials no-shows to forum on Bluff City sewage leak into Boone Lake

On multiple occasions over the past couple of years, Bluff City's sewage system has overflowed, running through homeowners' properties and into Boone Lake. Multiple property owners have claimed their homes have been damaged to varying degrees.

Throughout the forum on Thursday, Boone Lake Association members said they regularly test the lake’s water, and other than at locations near the actual overflow in Bluff City, they hadn’t found anything to alarm the public regarding water quality or safety.

Bluff City’s problem in a nutshell is an aging sewer system that isn't designed or intended to carry storm water — but often does due to damaged sections. Fixing it is made more challenging by the relatively small size of Bluff City's population, which means fewer purses to share the expense.

More on the meeting from the Kingsport Times-News.