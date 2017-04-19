Haslam gas tax proposal wins preliminary vote in House

The vote was 61-35 in favor of the governor’s amendment to pay for new projects in large part through the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989, while also cutting a series of other taxes.

A final vote on the bill wasn’t expected until later in Wednesday’s floor session, and opponents hoped to amend the bill to strip out the gas tax and instead dedicate sales tax revenues from auto sales to highway funding.

Haslam says his approach is fairest because up to half of fuel taxes are paid for by trucking companies and out-of-state drivers. Sales taxes on vehicles are only paid on cars and trucks registered in Tennessee.

The initial vote on the governor’s version of the bill closely divided the Republican supermajority in the chamber, with 38 members voting favor and 34 voting against. Opponents included Republican Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville, who is considering a gubernatorial bid next year.

Democrats voted 23-1 in favor of the amendment, with the lone no vote against coming from Rep. John Mark Windle of Livingston who said rural drivers can’t afford to pay more in gas taxes.

Tennessee’s gas tax is now 21.4 cents per gallon and its diesel tax is 18.4 cents per gallon. The transportation funding bill would raise the gas tax by 6 cents over three years, and the diesel tax by 10 cents over the same time period.

The estimated $350 million the measure would add to road funding would be offset by a projected $400 million in cuts to other taxes. They include a 20 percent reduction in the sales tax on groceries, a $113 million cut in corporate taxes paid by manufacturers and a 1 percent reduction in the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.

Haslam argues the new road funding is needed to begin chipping away at a $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects across the state. The bill lists nearly 1,000 projects that would be funded with the new revenue.