Carter County Mayor asks Elizabethton Council for increased funding for animal shelter

The county mayor's appearance at the second of two council budget workshops came two days after Elizabethton City Manager Jerome Kitchens presented his proposed budget, a proposal that would keep the city's funding for the joint city and county facility at last year's level.

Several council members expressed concern that Elizabethton has no input into the increased operating expenses for the shelter this year, although the council did honor its pledge in a memorandum of understanding for the city to provide funds for half the cost, with the county providing the other half.

Councilman Richard Tester said the city should have input in setting the shelter's budget if it is going to split the costs with the county.

There were also conflicting stances between Humphrey and the City Council on the legal aspects of the city-county agreement to operate the shelter. There was some discussion, but most of the talk was deferred because the city's attorney, Roger Day, was not present.

In his presentation, Humphrey told the Council that until last year, the shelter's operating budget was seriously underfunded in several areas, including food, cleaning supplies and medicine.

The mayor said that even though the shelter had received donations of food and supplies from such organizations as Walmart, the animals did not get enough food. He said the shelter was being cleaned with only water and bleach, and that the shelter was using sawdust instead of cat litter, which added to respiratory infections.

Humphrey said the result was an epidemic, which killed many cats last summer. He said he did not begin to understand the needs of the shelter until he started getting phone calls from residents who were worried about the operation of the shelter.

It was then that he began to read the recommended protocols for operating a healthy shelter.

After Humphrey's presentation, the council focused on the two largest enterprise funds of the city: the Electric Department and the Water Resources Division.

Kitchens and Water Resource Division General Manager Johann Coetzee said the city continues to play catch up on fixing the many water leaks in the system while keeping water affordable for customers.

If the city remains on schedule for meeting its targets, Kitchens said the water loss program would still take 15 to 20 years to complete.

One part of the loss reduction program is funded by Community Development Block Grants. Coetzee said $185,000 remains on the current grant. Work is scheduled in the East Side area, Hatcher Lane, Bob Little Road, Earl Avenue and Golf Course Acres, until the grant is used up.

Coetzee said the city cannot obtain another Community Development Block Grant until the current one has been used up.

Rob Toney, general manager of the Electric Department, said he has presented a very conservative estimate of sales for next year. He said plans call for replacing a 60-foot bucket truck and a digger derrick truck this year.

He said there are no large capital projects scheduled for next year.

Council members also discussed employee pay.

Several department heads said they were losing workers to higher-paying cities and departments. There is currently only a $500 one-time bonus for each full-time employee and a $250 bonus for each part-time employee in the proposed budget.