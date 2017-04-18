Johnson City Housing Authority
Volunteer needed for Johnson City Housing Authority Board
Contributed To The Press
•
Today at 9:59 AM
The Johnson City Board of Commissioners soon will consider an appointment to the Johnson City Housing Authority Board. This board is charged with promoting capital improvements, supporting youth and anti-drug programs, policies, procedures, economic redevelopment, and acting to promote the general health, safety, and welfare of current and future residents. Each term is five years.