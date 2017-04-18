Volunteer needed for Johnson City Housing Authority Board

Any citizen who is interested in serving may apply online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards; may pick up an application at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.; or may call (423)434-6009 for an application to be mailed or faxed. The deadline for submitting an application is May 26. Applications are kept on file for current year only.

For more information regarding the Johnson City Housing Authority, please contact Linda Phillips lphillips@jchousing.org or (423)232-4784.