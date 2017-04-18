Roe Town Hall draws more than 150

After speaking briefly on the national budget, health care, education and tax reform, Roe opened the floor for what quickly became a lively question-and-answer session.

The discussion was alternately punctuated by applause, cheers and jeers, impassioned statements and raised voices, as well as criticism of the president that at one point led Roe to remind the crowd, “I am a Republican speaking in a county that voted 80 percent Trump.”

On the national budget, Roe lamented that close to 70 percent of federal spending in 2016 went to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, interest on the national debt and other mandatory expenditures, while only 30 percent went to defense, Veterans Affairs, education, national parks and “everything else the government does.”

He noted the national debt has nearly doubled in the past eight years and cautioned that if the interest rates climb to five or six percent, interest on the national debt will soar and in 10 years the country will be spending more on interest than on defense or health.

On health care, he said he agreed that greater access to care, lower cost, insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions and parents’ ability to provide coverage for their children up age 26 were all good ideas.

He said the problem with the Affordable Health Care Act is that the cost of insurance has instead become so expensive it is out of reach for many Americans and because of that should be repealed and replaced.

On education, Roe praised Tennessee for achieving the largest gains in the nation since 2011 and for being the only state to provide two years of free community college.

And on tax reform, he referenced the 35 percent corporate tax rate and said he is tired of the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

“If we repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it, then the Ways and Means (Committee) folks can work on lowering our taxes,” Roe said.

One of the most emotional pleas posed to Roe during the meeting came from a father who said his daughter died in a crash involving a drunken driver in Washington County who had been released on bond after being charged with violating immigration laws and who has since fled the local jurisdiction.

While Roe told the man while there was nothing he could say to relieve his pain, he said the nation needs to do a better job enforcing its existing immigrations laws.

Ask about his position on the president’s proposal to build a wall along the Mexican border, Roe spoke about the effectiveness of military border patrols and said he was proud that America is nation of immigrants and proud of his own friends who have come here from other countries and built good lives.

It was Roe’s 42nd Town Hall meeting since his 2008 election.