Lottery player in Greeneville wins $1K per week for life

The lucky ticket holder won $1,000 per week for life in Monday’s “CASH 4 LIFE” drawing. Tennessee is one of eight states that offer the drawing, which has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

This is Tennessee’s first winner of one of the game’s two lifelong prizes, paid in annual installments for the winner’s lifetime.

No additional information is available until the winner claims the prize.

CASH 4 LIFE details include:

• Top prize is $1,000 a Day for Life

• Second prize is $1,000 a Week for Life

• $2 per play

• Players select 5 numbers from a field of 1-60 and 1 Cash Ball from a field of 1-4

• There are 7 additional ways to win a prize in CASH 4 LIFE, for a total of 9 prize levels

• Drawings are held twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET

• Overall odds to win a prize are 1:8