House speaker urges civility in GOP as gas tax vote nears

Harwell, a Nashville Republican mulling a bid for governor next year, on Monday urged members to “be kind to one another” even if they disagree on the substance of the bill that would raise the state’s gas tax for the first time since 1989.

“This is going to be a hard week, we’ve got a big vote,” Harwell said. “No matter how you come down on this, we’re going to have good Republicans for this bill, we’re going to have good Republicans against this bill.”

Supporters of the bill note that it would make deeper cuts in areas like the sales tax on groceries than it would raise at the pump, but opponents question that math and have vowed to vote against any tax increase.

Republican Rep. Jerry Sexton of Bean Station has angered some GOP colleagues who support the bill for berating them during committee hearing, on the House floor and in a news conference.

Sexton has called it a “farce” to argue that tax cuts in Haslam’s package are larger than the fuel tax increases, and said last month that Republicans will have to explain why they voted to raise fuel taxes.

“When you go to the pump, Republicans did it to you,” he said. “Don’t blame the Democrats.”

Tennessee’s gas tax is now 21.4 cents per gallon and its diesel tax is 18.4 cents per gallon. The transportation funding bill would raise the gas tax by 6 cents over three years, and the diesel tax by 10 cents over the same time period.

The some $350 million the measure would add to road funding would be offset by a projected $400 million in cuts to other taxes. They include a 20 percent reduction in the sales tax on groceries, a $113 million cut in corporate taxes paid by manufacturers and dialing back the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds by 1 percentage point.

Haslam argues the new road funding is needed to begin chipping away at a $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects across the state. The bill lists nearly 1,000 projects that would be funded with the new revenue.