Elizabethton City Council considering $1 million in one-time spending requests

The projections indicate the city should have an net increase of more than $230,000 in increased revenue next year and the city government's unassigned fund balance will stand at 15 percent of the budget. The total General Fund budget is expected to be $18,768,310. This year's General Fund is $18,536,952.

During previous workshop sessions over the past month, the council has heard from the city's department heads and from local organizations on recommendations on how to spend the increases. But the most influential recommendation was presented during a workshop on Monday when City Manager Jerome Kitchens presented his recommendations.

Kitchens also was optimistic on the city's finances, especially the unassigned fund balance. He said the city's goal is to maintain it at 14-17 percent of the total operating budget. He recommended a long list of one-time expenditures that could be funded with $1 million taken from the fund balance.

Kitchens was quick to say his list of proposed expenditures was merely a suggestion and it was up to the council to make the decisions. "It is the City Council's budget," Kitchens said. "Setting the budget and making policies are the two most important functions of City Council."

The largest single project on the list was to allocate $140,000 to the Street and Sanitation Department for the continuing project to repair the canopy and columns in the downtown section of sidewalks.

The second largest project would also go to the Street and Sanitation Department for the purchase of a new dump truck for $125,000 to replace two old trucks. The new truck would be equipped with a snow plow, salt spreader and pickup. The truck bed would have a 6.5-cubic-yard capacity. The truck would replace one truck that is 32 years old and a second truck that is 30 years old. The new truck would be used on main routes during periods of snow removal.

Another $125,000 project would replace the lights at the city park next to the Carter County Jail. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said the same light poles could be used to install lighting for the other field in the park, at a total cost of around $138,000-140,000. Additional recommended funding for the park includes $20,000 for playground equipment and $49,000 to put in underground wiring and new lights at nearby Covered Bridge Park.

One area where Kitchens called for holding the line is the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, which is in conflict with Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey's call for increasing spending on a facility he said has been subjected to drastic underfunding in the past.

The workshops will continue today in City Hall at 11 a.m.