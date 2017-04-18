Carter County Commissioner Miller attempted to freeze funding for sheriff, school department

The matter so angered County Commissioner Larry “Doc” Miller, who represents the district that includes Little Milligan, that he introduced a motion that would freeze funding for the Carter County School System and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department until a school resource officer was funded for the school.

Commissioner Charles Von Cannon seconded Miller’s motion. It was defeated by a 21-2 vote.

Miller had expressed his concern and anger earlier in the meeting when he took the podium during the time for citizens to address the commission. He said 14 of the 15 schools in the Carter County School System have an SRO assigned. Little Milligan is the most remote school in the county and Miller said an officer is needed there.

Miller said he has talked with former sheriff John Henson about assuming the role of Little Milligan SRO. Henson is serving as a constable for the district.

Miller sought to have the County Commission appoint a school resource officer for the school. County Attorney Josh Hardin said such an appointment “was outside our scope of authority.” He said the Carter County School Board was the proper body for such an appointment.

The commission did unanimously vote to inform the school board of its desire to see a school resource officer at Little Milligan. The School Board will meet on Thursday.

During a break in the meeting, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Carter County has the best school resource officer program in the region. He said most counties only have three or four officers, while Carter County has 14. He said other counties study Carter County to see how to increase the number of school resource officers. Lunceford said the other school resource officers in the area do come to Little Milligan to monitor the school. Lunceford also said anyone who is assigned as a school resource officer must undergo special training for the role.

Later in the meeting, Miller introduced his motion to freeze funding for the sheriff’s department and the schools. He was warned that if such a motion passed, the deputies would immediately have to be recalled from their patrol duties and placed on furlough. Children would not be able to attend school the next day.

With such warnings, Miller’s motion was soundly defeated.

The animal shelter controversy continued. Once again former animal shelter volunteer Robin McKamey spoke against current operations at the shelter and the recent alliances of the shelter with the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue group of Asheville, N.C., and the Kentucky Humane Society.

Mayor Leon Humphrey disagreed with McKamey and left his seat as chairman of the commission to say that the current record of the shelter is very good. “There are a lot of good things going on at the shelter,” Humphrey said.

The council took no action on another emotional matter. Some citizens of the Dennis Cove Community spoke about the problems of parking along Dennis Cove Road by people using the Appalachian Trailhead to access Laurel Fork Falls. Resident Jean Rhea asked the commission to install no parking signs along the road.

A motion to instruct the Carter County Highway Department to place such signs failed because of a lack of a second.