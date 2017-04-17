Lee Manning chosen to serve as director of Mountain Harvest Kitchen

Town Recorder Mike Housewright announced Manning’s selection at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, saying she had formally accepted the job earlier in the day and was scheduled to begin work in exactly one month.

Manning is a resident of Athens, Ga., where she is employed as a Packaged Foods Coordinator for Home.Made from Scratch.

She was previously employed as a research and development lab manager for Bell Flavors & Fragrances in Northbrook, Ill., and as a teaching and research assistant at University of Georgia, where she received her master’s degree in food service.

Housewright told the board that Manning’s background is food science, and that in addition to a master’s degree, she holds all the professional certifications needed to operate the kitchen.

He said her annual salary has been set at $60,000 and she and her husband are looking to buy a home in this area. Housewright also told the board the couple are very personable and are expected to be a good fit in the community.

Construction of the kitchen will be complete in two three weeks, equipment is on order and a grand opening is tentatively planned for mid- to late May, Housewright said. Grand opening activities will include an open house and tours conducted in partnership with the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Service.

Programming will begin immediately following the opening and will include a farm school, entrepreneurial training and other classed development in partnership with the Tennessee Resource, Conservation and Development Council.

In other business Monday, the board reviewed and voted to accept the town’s 2015-16 fiscal year audit.

Prepared by the accounting firm of Rodefer Moss & Co. the audit included two minor findings, including a repeat finding of non-segregation of financial duties.

Housewright said the non-segregation finding is directly related to the small number of people employed by the town and not having enough people on staff to meet recommendations for different staff members to handle various financial transactions. He said the finding is the most common audit finding among towns the size of Unicoi.

The second finding was a failure to make accounting entries for the final month of the fiscal year that Housewright said was due to the town’s adoption of new accounting software that required the books to be closed 30 days early.

“The auditors made those entries for us,” Housewright said.

