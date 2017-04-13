Going in circles: City installs two roundabouts to curb East Holston Avenue speeding

So they did something about it.

As part of the Traffic Calming Program, those residents prompted the city of Johnson City to complete a traffic study and determine whether traffic circles or speed bumps were needed in their neighborhood.

But, that was nearly 10 years ago.

Just a few days ago, the City’s Traffic Division finally completed one roundabout at the intersection of East Holston and Center Street, and work has since began on another roundabout at the intersection of Lester Harris Road.

Tina Hill, a 19-year resident of East Holston, said morning traffic in front of her house had been terrifying.

“I have three children. I was always terrified to let them go out in the front yard and play because people will speed through here. I always told them to stay in the back yard away from the road,” Hill said.

“We live in a neighborhood with a lot of dog walkers, children pushed in strollers, joggers, etc. It was just dangerous.”

After first being contacted in 2007, engineer Anthony Todd said the city completed a traffic study that found the majority of traffic on East Holston was speeding over the posted 25 mph speed limit.

Analyzing eight different intersections along East Holston, the Traffic Division calculated the average 85th percentile speed — the speed that 85 percent of vehicles traveling along the road do not exceed. The highest recorded 85th percentile speed was 33 mph, calculated at the intersection of East Holston and Lester Harris. That means about 15 percent of traffic is traveling over 33 mph.

The study also found the average traffic volume during the week was about 569 vehicles per day, while the average weekend volume was roughly 468 vehicles per day.

In 2014, all 66 East Holston landowners from Baxter to Broadway streets voted in favor of a plan to install two speed bumps and four traffic circles as a way to deter the speeding traffic.

Despite its unanimous backing, the city soon suspended the plan due to a lack of funding.

“The implementation of the plan proposed in 2014 was put on hold due to the lack of funding and concerns that the plan was perhaps more than was needed,” Mike Arsenault, assistant public works director, wrote in a June 2015 letter to the City Commission.

In August 2015, the commission finally took action and approved the street construction plan in various phases, which included building one speed bump and one roundabout during the first phase. The second phase consisted of building only one roundabout at the intersection of Center Street.

“Circles take much longer to build, and crews to build them were not available until now, which is allowing us complete phase 1 and 2,” Todd said.

The two speed bumps cost approximately $2,900, which includes labor. One traffic circle was listed as costing taxpayers about $7,325.

With the project nearly complete, Hill said only time will tell if the “traffic calming devices” will mitigate speeding and make her neighborhood safer for her children.

“It’s too soon to tell,” Hill said. “I still see them trying to speed through here. It is a one-way intersection so I’m skeptical if it will prevent accidents. However, I’ve kept an eye on it recently, and I have seen them slow down some.”

If the speeding does persist, two more phases could be implemented. Phase 3 calls for a roundabout at the intersection of Wall Street, and phase 4 calls for a roundabout at Hale Street.

In 1994, Johnson City became one of the first jurisdictions in the state to create a Traffic Calming Program as a way to utilize community feedback and address dangerous street traffic. In the years since, Todd said many jurisdictions have adopted similar programs.

“Some have actually come to us, gathered information about our program and used it as a model,” Todd said.

Since its beginnings, Todd said the program is used intermittently.

“It kind of goes up and down. Sometimes we get a lot (of requests) in a time period, then sometimes it goes for a while without us hearing anything,” Todd said.

“Typically when it warms up, that’s usually when people are thinking about it because they’re getting out in their yards and seeing (traffic). We don’t usually get a lot in the wintertime.”

To learn more about the program’s qualifications and criteria, visit www.johnsoncitytn.com/publicworks/traffic/trafficcalming. Johnson City’s Traffic Division can be contacted at 423-975-2732.

