Washington County committee: Bidding for former Conklin Elementary to start at $20,000

With the property now back in the county’s possession, the Washington County Committee for Resale of Land officially voted Wednesday to auction the decades-old brick building with a starting bid of $20,000.

Records show the four-room building at the corner of Conklin Road and Taylor Bridge Road was built in 1939 as part of a federal Public Works Administration program.

“It was a county school up until the ’50s, when it ceased to operate as a school,” Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge said.

Nearly 20 years after its construction, Conklin Elementary, which consisted of eight grades, was consolidated with Telford, New Victory, Washington College and Martha Washington schools to form what is now West View Elementary School in Limestone.

“Of course, the property was owned by the county school system. Somewhere along the line, the school system disposed of the property and it was taken over by the Conklin Ruritan Club,” Eldridge said.

Staff attorney Bretty Mayes said the Ruritan Club officially began managing the building in 1997.

Edridge said an option existed that allowed the county to regain ownership if the Conklin Ruritan ever ceased to operate.

“In this case, the county has exercised that reversion and is now going to be making it available for public bid,” Eldridge said.

According to property records, the 3.1 acre-facility has been appraised at $49,300.

The property will likely be auctioned in either May or June, Eldridge estimated.

“Best case scenario is that someone comes along with a plan to utilize the facility that really benefits the community,” Eldridge said.

Other business on Wednesday included conveying six delinquent tax properties to the Appalachian Service Project, which plans to construct new homes for low-income or homeless families.

The county is managing 54 properties, acquired via delinquent taxes, that have failed to sell at public auctions.

Eldridge said many of the properties have been classified as delinquent for years. With few options available, Eldridge said transferring those properties over to ASP was ultimately a win-win for the county.

“This is really a pretty remarkable opportunity in Washington County, because we’ve got these properties that we’ve tried to sell. They’re dilapidated. They’re overgrown. If they have structures on them, quite frankly the majority of them are uninhabitable,” the mayor said.

“ASP has grants from the Federal Home Loan Banks and the Appalachian Regional Commission to take properties like this, redevelop them and provide housing to either homeless or low-income families.”

ASP representative Will Crumley told the committee the houses were not sold, but donated to the families. Volunteers will likely be solicited to complete some of the construction work.

County benefits include the redevelopment of the property, being able to assist a struggling family and adding the property back on the tax roll, Eldridge said.

Tim Hicks, with Hicks Construction, is attempting to assist a family by asking ASP to redevelop a home at 130 Overhill Drive in Jonesborough.

Hicks told the committee the Gray family, who currently live in a mobile home, was impacted by a tornado that damaged their roof.

“Every time you go out there to look at where they’re living, it was just pretty tough. You just didn’t know where to start,” Hicks said.

“That’s how we got ASP involved because they can do much bigger projects like that. I just want to try and help that family all I can. The good Lord has laid it on my heart to help them.”

Since 2014, Hicks said the family has lived with plastic covering much of the mobile home’s roof.

Crumley said each home would likely be built within an 18-month period.

The full County Commission will now have approve the transfer of the land deeds to ASP during its April 24 meeting, Mayes said.

