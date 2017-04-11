Good Friday, Easter schedule changes

Postal Service: The Postal Service will operate on a regular schedule on Firday.

Financial institutions: Most banks and credit unions will be open on Friday.

Johnson City: All city offices will be open and services provided on Friday. City school will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Washington County: All offices at the Washington County Courthouse and George Jaynes Justice Center, both in Jonesborough, and the county offices located on Marketplace Boulevard in Johnson City, will be closed on Friday. All county schools will be closed on Friday.

Jonesborough: All town offices will be closed on Friday. Garbage will be picked up on its regular schedule.

ETSU: All university offices will be open on Friday and classes will be held on their regular schedules.

Elizabethton: All city offices will be closed on Good Friday. Garbage routes normally picked up on Friday will be collected on Thursday. All city schools will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Carter County: All offices at the Carter County Courthouse and Justice Center will be closed on Good Friday. All county schools will be closed on Friday.

Erwin: All city offices will be closed on Monday.

Unicoi County: All offices at the Unicoi County Courthouse will be closed on Good Friday and Saturday.

Mountain City: All city offices will be closed on Monday. The garbage route normally collected on Monday will be collected on the next regular day.

Johnson County: All offices at the Johnson County Courthouse will be closed on Friday and Saturday. All county schools will be closed on Friday.