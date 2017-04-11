Commissioners will collect ideas during South Carolina sports complex tour

On Thursday, four of the five city commissioners will hop in a bus and tour two South Carolina sports facilities in order gather ideas and input prior to formalizing a plan.

The first stop will be the 13-field Tyger River Park in Reidville, S.C. According to its website, the facility features batting cages, a clubhouse, a playground, picnic shelters, a 1.25-mile walking trail with outdoor fitness equipment, an 18-hole disc golf course and a splash pad.

The other stop will be the MESA Soccer Complex in Greer, S.C., which features 60 acres and 16 fields.

“We just want to see how they’ve done it. What their goals are for it and how it’s used, both as a community resource for parks and recreation and for sports tourism, as well,” Vice Mayor Jenny Brock said. “(We will) find out how they financed it and one of the big ones is what their rate of return (is).”

Although Mayor David Tomita will not be a part of Thursday’s tour due to other obligations, he said he’s visited the MESA Soccer Complex before when his daughter played there.

“(The MESA and Tyger River Park facilities) are not that new, but they have a similar demographic and area to ours,” Tomita said. “With anything, sometimes you don’t have to reinvent the wheel, but you have to copy good stuff. I’m sure there are some aspects of this we could copy.”

Brock said promoters had recently selected Tyger River Park’s softball facilities over Johnson City’s for a tournament.

“They got one of our big tournaments that we have here simply because the tournament promoter said, ‘They had all the facilities in the same location,’ ” Brock said.

The Tri-Cities has hosted large sporting tournaments before, Brock said, but games sometimes have to be spread between Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol.

MESA is also familiar with drawing in large tournaments. In 2012, the soccer facility welcomed over 1,000 athletes and spectators from 12 states to the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Soccer Tournament, according to its website.

Attracting sports tournaments to Johnson City is big reason why the city is seeking to invest in new facilities.

On May 2, the National Association of Sports Commissions completed a study that found the city could reap more benefits if it had more facilities. According to NASC Executive Director Donald Schumacher, Johnson City could add $6 million in revenue a year by building four new athletic fields. The new facilities could then begin hosting 10, 50-team softball tournaments.

“You can really back into it,” Brock said.

“If you want to attract 80-to-100-team tournaments, either in softball or soccer, you know how many fields (you need). For softball, you’ve got to have 11 to 13 fields and we’ve got five up there (at Winged Deer). If we could add another six in very close proximity, we’d be playing in that ballpark. About the same is true for soccer.”

Crunching some math, Brock said a 100-team soccer tournament would draw in approximately 1,500 players and 2.7 visitors per athlete.

When 1,000 athletes converged on Johnson City in March for the 2017 NAIA Track and Field National Championships, Brock estimated $1 million was injected into the community.

Even when it comes to local use of the city’s sporting facilities, Brock said the current setup is beyond capacity.

“We have adult co-ed softball teams that are playing their games beginning at 9 o’clock at night,” Brock said.

The final plan will likely include a combination of renovating multi-purpose facilities at Winged Deer Park, Civitan Park and building new facilities at a nearby location.

City Manager Pete Peterson told the Johnson City Press in June that the city would issue $15 million in bonds in phases, but the primary funding source would be debt “roll off,” or money saved as debt is reduced.

“We have to really build a case that our citizens understand the value in doing something like this,” Brock said.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.