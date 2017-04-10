New bridge for Roan Mountain discussed by Carter Highway Committee

Colbaugh said the Roan Mountain bridge is expected to cost nearly $1 million. The county's portion of the cost will be 2 percent of the total, or $20,000. Colbaugh said the box beam design will have a 75-foot long beam and include a sidewalk.

Colbaugh said the bridge will be designed to meet a 100-year flood. There will be a small amount of additional right of way needed for the bridge.

If work on the bridge can begin in August, it should be finished in January, Colbaugh said. Weather could have an impact on the construction schedule.

Colbaugh told the committee that the Rittertown Bridge was completed ahead of schedule and cost $11,000 less than projected.

He also reported on the cost of replacing the signs stolen last week. Four people were arrested on theft charges by the Carter County Sheriff's Department when 46 road signs were found in a car.

Colbaugh said the total cost of replacing the signs was $3,204.75. He reported the signs were stolen from five locations: Hunter Ridge Lane, Don Wilson Lane, Campbell-Rash Road, McCloud Road and Long Hollow Road. The stolen signs included stop signs and road name signs.

There was also a sometimes-heated discussion about parking on Dennis Cove Road next to the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail to the popular Laurel Fork Falls.

Two residents, Jean Rhea and Todd Smith, spoke to the committee about the problem. Rhea said cars are parking on the edges of the two-lane road, making it difficult and unsafe to go through the area.

"Somebody will get get killed," Rhea said about the problem.

County Commissioner John Lewis, who represents the area on the Carter County Commission, said the problem was created several months ago when the U.S. Forest Service erected a fence around a grassy meadow across the road from the trailhead.

Several of the members of the committee suggested that the Highway Department place "no parking" signs along the road. Rhea said she did not think that would help unless the sheriff's department enforced the signs.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford attended the meeting and he said the signs would be enforced, but that he could not permanently post a deputy at the problem area. Rhea called for more patrolling in the area.

Lewis said he was opposed to the no-parking signs, but he was not a member of the committee. Commissioner Larry "Doc" Miller was the commissioner on the committee who represented the area. He cast the only vote against a motion to try once again to pass a resolution calling for no parking on Dennis Cove Road. The matter now goes to the full Carter County Commission.

Committee Chairman Mike Hill distributed an email he received from Doug Byerly, a staff officer with the Technical Services Group of the Cherokee National Forest. Byerly wrote that "other potential access points in the Dennis Cove area could be developed with connector trails, but require planning, design and construction. These opportunities are located toward the Dennis Cove Campground."

Lewis said he thought it would require shuttle buses to take people from the campground to the current trailhead. Other committee members thought the longer approach from the campground would "just add to the hiking experience." Lewis said the people did not come to the area to hike, but to see the falls.